If Oregon is going to meet Gov. Tina Kotek’s goal of reaching its housing needs, it’s going to take actions like those embedded in House Bill 2889.
The bill is not finished. There’s already plans for amendments.
What it does in its current form is set Oregon on a path.
The goal: Affordable housing for every Oregonian where they want to live … with locally driven development … and … also protecting Oregon’s natural beauty and resources.
There’s a lot of potential there for things to clash.
One way to think about what the bill does is it takes Goal 10, the statewide land use planning goal relating to housing, and reshapes it. It could be shifted to focus on housing production, affordability and choice.
The bill would insert into Oregon government a requirement for an annual housing analysis. How much housing does the state need, for what income brackets and in what areas of the state?
Targets would be set for cities over 10,000 people.
A public dashboard would be put up on a website showing progress toward targets.
The state would also track a measure of housing equity.
The bill directs the Land Conservation and Development Commission to come up with rules to simplify and give greater flexibility to cities to make changes to their urban growth boundaries.
The bill goes on for 49 pages, so there is a lot more to it.
The testimony on the bill on Tuesday was supportive, though points were raised where there may be complications.
For instance, the city of Bend backed it. It also reminded legislators that the state simplified urban growth boundary rules before in 2016. But to “our knowledge, no city has attempted to use these rules to amend their UGB,” Bend City Manager Eric King wrote. Perhaps what state planners believe is simple is not so simple after all.
Jackie Keogh, the executive director of the KÔr Community Land Trust, a nonprofit in Bend that builds affordable housing, also had testimony in support. She did caution there is a “mismatch between jurisdictions overarching values and actual City policies and procedures at best delays affordable housing production and at worst makes it too costly for affordable housing projects to be realized.”
House Bill 2889 doesn’t do it all. It doesn’t have funding for new housing initiatives. It doesn’t create new tools for funding. Those concepts are in other bills. We don’t know if this bill is going to pass.
The measure of its success, though, must be looking at housing production in five years and see if the state is truly any closer to housing needs.
State Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, is on the committee where the bill is currently being considered. If you have thoughts about it, you can contact her by emailing Rep.EmersonLevy@oregonlegislature.gov. You can read more about the bill at tinyurl.com/ORhousingneeds.
