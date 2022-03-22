New Oregon rules don’t aim to drag you out of your car. They do aim to nudge you to walk, bike or take the bus. They aim to change how tall buildings are in Bend and where and how cities like Bend develop. They aim to make it easier to find a charger for an electric vehicle and harder to find a place to park.
These new rules may be approved by the state in May and start kicking in June 22.
The vision you have for Bend’s future and the vision that city councilors and the mayor have for Bend won’t be shaping the city’s development in key areas. State rules will dictate that Bend must do things such as:
- Implement parking maximums or start charging for parking.
- Set maximum building heights at no less than 85 feet.
- Stop justifying a transportation project based on congestion alone.
Pay much more attention to how underserved communities are impacted by projects.
- Plan that more growth occur in core areas rather than areas where the urban growth boundary is expanded.
Why is this happening? The state is not meeting its climate goals in particular from emissions from cars. The state also has a history of inequity in home ownership and wealth. Gov. Kate Brown ordered state agencies to take action. After working on proposals for a year, the new rules are designed to make development more dense, lead to a decrease in driving and tailor projects so that they carefully consider impacts to underserved communities.
These new rules are transformative. They set the future direction of Oregon. And whether you think they are needed or too controlling, our concern is that Oregonians are not aware they are coming. There’s been barely a mention of it in any state media. And we would guess you don’t watch state rulemaking meetings.
The rules are also complicated, running more than 100 pages. The state had some one-page summaries of various issues but they lacked specifics of the proposed changes. We urged the Department of Land Conservation and Development to do more plain language explanations. And to its credit, that’s now up on its website.
The rules may also not work as expected. Consider the requirements that larger cities must abide by when they want to expand an urban growth boundary. Cities will need to identify are within the existing urban growth boundary to accommodate 30% of the predicted new housing need. The vision for those areas are tall buildings — that’s where the maximum building heights of no less than 85 feet might kick in in Bend and people living in apartments. It’s city living. Attractive to some. Not to others. And so people may continue to seek single-family housing outside those areas, making the demand and prices more acute than they are now. There’s also concern that some areas may gentrify, forcing people out and have negative impacts on underserved communities.
The Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission will be meeting at the end of this month and hold a public hearing on these proposed rules. It will be allowing public testimony. More information about the proposed rules here: tinyurl.com/Oregonclimatefriendly. More information about how to comment on the rules here: tinyurl.com/DLCDcomment.
