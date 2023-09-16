U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle has declined to turn over her phones to the Oregon agency she once ran, the Bureau of Labor & Industries.
Civilization will not falter because of this. But things can get peculiar when public officials use their personal devices for the public’s business and are asked to part with the public information on those devices.
Agency records show Hoyle did state business on her personal cellphone.
And that included business regarding “a $554,000 grant that the bureau awarded to a nonprofit co-founded by Rosa Cazares, the CEO of the embattled La Mota Dispensary Chain,” whose longtime partner was a top campaign donor to Hoyle, Willamette Week reported. The current commissioner of the agency, Christina Stephenson, ended the grant because it would not “pass legal muster with federal regulators,” Willamette Week wrote.
If La Mota sounds familiar, that’s because questions about former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s financial relationship with the owners of La Mota impelled her to resign.
The labor and industries agency has asked Hoyle to turn over all her public records on her personal devices. “Should you provide access to your device, I believe we can do a download in about 20 minutes,” the agency said.
Hoyle said she will go through all her records herself and send them to the agency. “My attorney has advised me that we perform the production of the public records ourselves so as to ensure that we are fully compliant and nothing is overlooked,” Hoyle told the agency.
Work and other parts of life overlap in our phones. The idea of parting with a phone or sharing its information with another is, well, asking a lot. It would also be asking a lot to require all government officials to carry two phones and expect them to keep all their government work separate. But it would avoid situations like this one and any suspicion that may accompany them.
The Bend Parks and Rec Department and the Bend-La Pine school district are mulling new policies for e-bike riding in parks and to and from schools. At present 16-year-olds are allowed to ride e-bikes, but there have been some concerns that e-bikes should be treated more like motorized vehicles, following strict rules of the road. Send comments to letters@bendbulletin.com
