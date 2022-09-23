A problem in dental care in Oregon is an Oregon health care problem. And similar to the nursing shortages hospitals are experiencing, dental services have experienced a shortage of dental assistants and to some extent dental hygienists.
We don’t know how big the gap is in the availability of that key staff, but it is affecting care.
It’s not like patients show up for appointments and there is nobody there. It means there’s often a delay in access to care. It can take longer to get appointments.
A small cavity can get time to get worse, said Jose Javier, director of dental services at Mosaic Medical and president of the Oregon Board of Dentistry. Mosaic Medical is, of course, a nonprofit organization offering medical and dental care to anyone if they can pay for it or not. But it’s happening in for-profit dental operations, as well.
Delays in dental care can have broader implications than warping your smile or having to chew on the other side. Tooth decay and tooth loss can have serious implications.
It may increase risk of heart disease. It may increase risk of type 2 diabetes. For pregnant moms, it may contribute to low birth weight of babies. Brushing, flossing and seeing the dentist is part of your total health. It’s part of Oregon’s total health.
Doctors can provide some services remotely. Dentists, well — your teeth mostly require you in the chair and the dental staff right there.
Mosaic has started its own training program for dental assistants to try to help it overcome that shortage, said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, director of strategy and development. Central Oregon Community College has an excellent training program for those who are interested.
What more could be done?
One issue is there is considerable variability in the requirements for dental assistants from state to state. And there is also a lot of variability between states in what a dental assistant does. To some extent, people don’t know about the opportunities for careers in dentistry.
Could Oregon take steps to address those issues? Some state legislators did get a briefing this week about the challenges in dentistry. Will they take action?
