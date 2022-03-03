Buildings that are 85-feet tall. No single family homes allowed. Requirements for less parking. Requirements for fewer trips by car. The average size for a home will be assumed to be 900-square feet.
Where are we talking about? It may well be the core of Bend in the future. Those are some of the requirements and assumptions spelled out in 136 pages of new rules proposed for Oregon’s larger cities, including Bend.
The state published a draft of these new rules on March 1. They come at the direction of Gov. Kate Brown to help Oregon meet greenhouse gas reduction goals. There will be new planning and requirements for housing. There will be requirements that will allow more Oregonians to meet their needs without having to drive. The goal is to make it safer to bike and easier to walk. And there are new requirements for cities to do much more work to reach out to underrepresented communities to ensure more equitable development.
“The rules represent the next major step toward healthier, more equitable communities where all Oregonians will experience safer and better choices about how to move around to the places where they work, live, learn, and play,” said Deschutes County Administrator Nick Lelack, who has been working on the state rules.
The rules are apparently already being revised and a new set will be released on March 18. Those may be revised again. We already have some thoughts.
The first is about public input. The state says it wants public input. If it does, it should produce plain language summaries that lay out specifics of proposed changes. Most people could likely decipher the rules given a spare couple of hours. And there are some one-page summaries, but they don’t go into specific requirements. That may have been done because specific requirements may change. It is the specifics, though, that will matter.
It’s just as important to make the rules understandable and accessible to the public as it is to produce the rules. And the state has not put the effort into ensuring Oregonians will be able to understand them, let alone publicize them. That’s a failure of Oregon government to adequately communicate with Oregonians.
There’s already concern about how the rules will affect people. The rules are written to protect and uplift underrepresented communities. That is praiseworthy. Will they do that? Or will poorer families be displaced or concentrated in certain neighborhoods. Because the requirements focus on Oregon’s larger cities, do they simply incentivize an exodus of residents and businesses to where the new rules don’t apply?
The proposed rules represent a profound shift. Many Oregonians will love the goals and the new approach. Others will be skeptical. The state needs to do more to at least make the new rules accessible so Oregonians know what is planned and can share how they feel.
If you want more information, the best place to start is to probably look at some of the summaries on this website, tinyurl.com/Oregonclimatefriendly.
