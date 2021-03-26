Every year, it’s pretty much the same story. A new statewide audit report is issued. Similar results.
Oregon requires many local governments to do audits. Some don’t.
More than 1,100 smaller organizations — school districts, towns, fire districts and more — are required to do this class of audit. Some sort of financial problem was found in more than one-third of them. Another 22 did not file.
It’s good that problems are found in audits. That’s why the state requires them. When a problem is found, it can be fixed. Often a problem can be corrected easily by doing such things as putting in more checks and balances in how money is handled or simply correcting a policy. It doesn’t mean anyone was stealing your tax dollars. But when agencies don’t even file, it’s at least worrying.
The Alfalfa Fire District in Deschutes County was one of the 22 that did not make the filing deadline. It is working on getting it done, but had trouble finding an auditing firm to take it on. It did find a firm to do the work, the district told us Friday. The smaller and newer public agencies, such as Alfalfa, are frequently the ones that have problems meeting the auditing requirements.
This has been going on for years. We have written about it repeatedly. Oregon has yet to have a secretary of state to get serious about fixing it. Will Shemia Fagan be the one? What will her office do?
Her office told us: “The options are fairly limited and vary depending on the type of municipality. Counties and cities that do not file timely reports are subject to withholding of 10% of certain state funding” from the state. “If a special district does not file required reports for three years, under state law, the secretary of state must send a dissolution notice to the respective county. The county will proceed to dissolve the municipality. Additionally, for school districts and ESD’s, failure to provide the required reports could result in actions taken by the Department of Education.” Her office also said it will be working “with our municipal audits team to identify possible statutory updates in future legislative sessions that would strengthen penalties and ensure greater compliance.”
That’s fine, but we are not sure more punishment is what is needed. It could be there need to be more resources provided by the state to smaller public entities to ensure they can get their audits completed. After we pointed that out, her office clarified it will be looking at that, as well. For all the talk Oregon politicians make about being careful with our tax dollars, let’s get this done.
