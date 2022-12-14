Our sister paper, The Capital Press, picked up on an important switch that state legislators seem to be considering on wildfire regulations: More incentives to encourage homeowners to make changes to reduce wildfire risk.
Last summer, objections to the state’s wildfire map spread like well, wildfire. The state’s risk map was a good idea. It showed where it is predicted that wildfire danger is higher and highest. But people questioned the map. And it would mean properties would be subject to stricter regulations about what could be done on land.
Some believed their insurance rates were raised or might be raised because of how their land was classified. The state did actually look into that and didn’t find any evidence that it was true.
The bottom line is the state admitted it did inadequate outreach to notify Oregonians what was going on with the wildfire risk map. It is trying to get it right with more outreach. There is also some proposed legislation that Oregonians might find more soothing than more regulation.
One proposed bill would require the Department of Forestry to study ways to provide incentives to landowners to reduce risk.
Another would prohibit an insurance company from using the state’s wildfire risk as a basis for canceling policy or increasing premiums. Some may be pleased by that. Presumably, though, it would mean that an insurance company might raise rates on customers with less wildfire risk to compensate for the fact that they could not raise rates on the customers with actual estimated increased wildfire risk. Is that better?
