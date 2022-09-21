Want more land for housing? Got a piece of land and thinking about how it might be developed?
The state is looking at rules for how cities and counties do zoning, development and land use codes for new development. The idea is to weave in new rules to reduce wildfire risk.
The changes may alter what can be built on land or layer on new requirements making development less risky to wildfire but more expensive or even not feasible.
The state’s Land Conservation and Development Commission meets this week to talk about what sort of recommendations it might make to the Legislature.
Of course, it makes sense to reduce wildfire risk. The smoke that recently dimmed our skies and challenged our breathing was a reminder of just how important it is. Also remember the devastation that the Labor Day fires brought in 2002 — nine people killed, more than 5,000 homes and other buildings destroyed and thousands of Oregonians had to leave their homes. But what regulations make sense and would work?
One part of the possible recommendation is to make changes in areas of Oregon of “greatest wildfire risk,” though that is not yet defined. It would almost certainly be based on the state’s wildfire risk map — still in development. You likely remember that map. It was the one that was released then withdrawn because so many Oregonians were frustrated with what it might mean. It is being revised.
The commission is looking at rules to limit what kinds of buildings can go where, including housing and commercial development. Firebreaks and fire buffers may be required. Setbacks and siting regulations may be changed. New defensible space standards may be set.
A waiver process may also be developed allowing development to go ahead where it would normally not be allowed under the revised rules.
