The last thing most people want to do when volunteering to serve on a government committee is break Oregon’s public meeting laws.
But the state needs two things. People need training in the law. And there needs to be teeth in the law to ensure people obey it. That’s what House Bill 4140 would do.
The laws regarding open meetings in Oregon aren’t terribly complicated. City councils, school boards, library boards, county commissions and the like must meet in public. Debate in public. Vote in public. Agenda must be public. They must notify the public that there will be a meeting.
Those are the basics. Some things people might do, though, can get them in trouble. If for instance, people on a public committee trade emails back and forth and essentially hold a meeting through email, that might be a violation of the law. And sometimes government officials willfully hold public meetings behind closed doors — or just make mistakes.
It does happen. In December, the Bend Park & Recreation District announced its board would hold a retreat. The board would be discussing the district’s future direction. The announcement from park district staff said: “the meeting is closed to the public.”
No, the district cannot shut out the public like that.
When we started asking questions, the district’s board chair got back to us within minutes to assure us that part of the announcement was a mistake and the public would be allowed to attend. We believe that. Should the district or board have faced any punishment? No, we don’t think so.
But what if the district board had gone ahead and held the meeting and not allowed the public to attend? The recourse for the public would have been limited. Do you have enough money and time to hire a lawyer to take the district to court?
That’s why the training and teeth of House Bill 4140 is so important. It would provide more training in the law for public officials of governing bodies. It would allow the Oregon Government Ethics Commission to investigate possible violations and impose fines. Any civil penalties would have to be paid by the public officials themselves.
Opponents of the bill have testified they don’t like the additional expenses that public bodies might have to pay. We’d argue expenses spent to ensure government transparency should be part of the government’s business.
The Association of Oregon Counties, representing county governments, made a curious argument in its testimony. It pointed out that the bill would require an expansion in size of the Oregon Government Ethics Commission. And that commission is funded by public bodies. The counties association said “it means that good local government actors would be paying for investigations into bad local government actors, at taxpayer expense....” Taxpayers fund all sorts of things that they don’t benefit from directly. By the association’s reasoning, people who don’t break the law shouldn’t pay for police investigations?
Another criticism of the bill is that making public officials personally responsible for any penalties could have a chilling impact on recruiting people to serve on boards. Yes, it can be difficult to find people willing to make the commitment. We look at that provision in the proposed law differently, though. It would provide a powerful incentive for people who volunteer to serve to obey the law and that the bodies they govern ensure they do.
The Legislature should pass House Bill 4140. The bill actually may not move forward this session. No further meetings are scheduled for the bill. And it’s in the House Rules Committee where bills are sometimes sent to die.
