Oregon was not ready for a pandemic. Of course, no state really was.
But in Oregon the state Employment Department went into the pandemic with longstanding computer problems. It led to months and months of delays for people to get their unemployment benefits.
And now Oregon Community and Housing Services is having a similar problem getting money out the door — for rental assistance. The program uses $280 million in federal money to help out “eligible low-income households with their past due rent and utilities.” Approved applications mean payments directly to landlords and utilities. It covers up to 12 months of past due rent and three months of future rent. It also covers utilities, including internet. Money owed back to March 13, 2020, can be covered by the program.
In Multnomah County alone, of the 14,000 renters who asked for assistance, more than 10,000 haven’t even had their applications opened, as Willamette Week reported.
Statewide, some $200 million in assistance has been requested for rent and utilities. Only $10.3 million has been sent out.
Community groups warned this delay was going to happen — that the state didn’t have the mechanisms in place to get the assistance in the hands of the people who needed it. Oregon Housing and Community Services has hired a vendor, Willamette Week reported, to help it handle the workload. When it comes to people that need help, why is that Oregon always seems to be off to a slow start?
