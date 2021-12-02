Police car lights. Security sheriff cars headlights and flashers, emergency siren light and secure transport vector illustration
If you are interested in police oversight in Oregon, a new state audit makes for some interesting reading.

We don’t have much space to summarize it here, but the most worrying finding to us was: The state’s oversight is so limited that officers who perhaps should be stripped of their police certification may go undetected. Local control can get in the way. Administrative rules and certification are so narrowly defined that the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training may not even get involved.

That does not do the full report justice. Take a look at it yourself. You can find it here: sos.oregon.gov/audits/Documents/2021-35.pdf. It raises more good questions about what candidates for governor would do about police oversight in Oregon.

