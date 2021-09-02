It has not been a matter of if there will be data breaches, but when. And the state of Oregon has some work to do to better protect the data of Oregonians.
A couple examples:
A 2014 hack at the Oregon Employment Department impacted more than 851,000 people.
In 2018, the tax data of 36,000 Oregonians, including Social Security numbers, was copied by a state employee and stored on a personal account.
In 2019, a breach at the Department of Human Services put the confidential information of 645,000 Oregonians at risk. DHS employees clicked on links that they should have found suspicious, even though they had training in cybersecurity.
And before many of those incidents, the Secretary of State’s Office had issued years of audits with warnings about the security at the state data centers.
In a new state audit, new problems were found. Oregon’s Enterprise Information Services is the state entity that is supposed to provide leadership and oversight of information technology policy. It is in control of most of the state’s IT policies —12 out of 14 — but it hasn’t “updated or reviewed six of them in the last 10 years. A seventh policy is over eight years old.
One of the policies includes a link to a web page that is intended to include several attachments, but the web page is not active.” A related agency, Cyber Security Services, does not directly track if critical security vulnerabilities are being fixed in a timely way.
That’s not the cybersecurity Oregonians want from their government.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A group that wants to improve the central business district proposes a $35 million walking bridge spanning Highway 97. Must of the cost can be picked up by already available funds and in-kind services, with about $20 million needed in federal funding. Thoughts? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.