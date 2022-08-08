The Oregon Department of Forestry said it knew from the start that it did not have enough time to do public outreach for the new state wildfire map.
Why wasn’t it upfront with Oregonians?
The state released the map on June 30th. It notified more than 80,000 property owners that their properties were considered at high or extreme risk for burning. Most of those owners could face new requirements for removing vegetation around any homes and new building codes.
And now the map has been pulled. The notices to property owners are withdrawn and any appeals to the state that concerned property owners have made are canceled. That’s because the map is likely going to be changed.
Could this have been implemented more poorly? It would have taken some work.
Property owners may feel like they have whiplash courtesy of their government. Surprised by the announcement. Surprised to learn what they might have to do. Surprised to learn that the state has not finalized what they would have to do. And then surprised as they gather information to appeal the classification of their property that the state cancels any appeals.
It’s not how Oregonians want their government to treat them.
It’s unfortunate because Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Legislature got serious about wildfire with the legislation that led to the creation of this map – Senate Bill 762. The law required so much important action to reduce wildfire risk – utilities needed to have wildfire plans, the state needed to look at building codes and the wildfire risk map.
Those are all things the state should be looking at. It’s how the state did them that is the problem.
The core of the bill was the wildfire risk map and new requirements for property owners. The state didn’t do a big ad campaign to notify Oregonians this was going on. It didn’t announce that it knew public outreach was insufficient because the deadline dictated for the map by the legislation came so fast.
When Doug Grafe, the wildfire programs director in the governor’s office, gave a presentation in early June to a Senate committee about wildfire and SB 762, he didn’t have slides highlighting the possible problems. He talked about how much Oregon was doing on wildfire. He joked he was a bit overwhelmed by the eight grant programs and six sets of rules and codes in progress. “I’m reaching my peak ability to keep up, honestly, with all the goings on,” he said. If he is in charge and was having trouble keeping up, it’s no wonder Oregonians are, too.
To be fair to Grafe, he did know property owners were going to be concerned. Grafe and Mark Bennett, chair of the wildfire programs advisory council, both acknowledged that in response to questions from the committee. Should that concern, though, of how a state program would impact Oregonians — no matter how well intentioned — have been the focus of the presentation?
The best thing that can be said about the way the map was implemented is that it raised a ruckus. If Oregonians didn’t know what was going on before, many more surely do now. But it’s going to undermine confidence in the map and the ability of the state to implement programs.
