The state of Oregon’s revenue picture is nothing short of stunning. It could be bulging with $1.8 billion more in its two-year budget than it had expected in February. Income taxes surged.
The state budget picture was already looking a rosy shade of rosy before the most recent budget projection. The $2.6 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act was going to fill what had been anticipated to be a $1.3 billion budget gap.
Then earlier this week, in the Senate Committee on Finance and Revenue, a proposed amendment was dropped that was no less stunning. It aimed to grab more revenue. From businesses. When Congress did not intend the money to be taxed.
Which legislator or legislators proposed is not disclosed on the amendment. That is not stunning. It’s an all too common practice of legislative secrecy, preventing voters from being able to hold legislators accountable.
The amendment proposes to tax forgiven Paycheck Protection Act loans. The amendment would exempt the first $100,000 in loan forgiveness. Full disclosure: The Bulletin benefitted from a PPP loan.
Remember, Congress passed the PPP to help businesses in desperate pandemic times. It helped prevent the country from dipping into a horrible recession. And despite that help, many businesses still went under. Many employees were let go. Now the state of Oregon plans to go after those dollars even when the state budget is bulging with billions? Congress did not intend that the PPP loans would be taxed as income when they were used as intended. The money is not needed by the state. Do legislators need more reason than that to let the amendment die?
