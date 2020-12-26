The term “death care” was a new one for us. It covers funerals, cremation or burial, and memorials. The state regulates it as does the federal government. And Oregon isn’t doing all that great.
The state’s Mortuary and Cemetery Board didn’t do any inspections for more than a year, through January 2020. It was because of staffing issues. The pandemic slowed things down after that. It means it has been two years since more than half the death care facilities in Oregon have had an inspection.
The good question to ask is: Are Oregonians really any worse off because those inspections did not occur?
They might be. When auditors for the state looked back at the inspections that were completed, they found most businesses had some kind of deficiency. And most of the deficiencies related to things, such as price lists and statements of goods and services. That’s just the kind of thing that consumers need to be clear about when they are awash in grief and not so careful about expenses. The same audit found other problems, including staff not adhering to state rules for expenses.
Let’s get it fixed.
