E-bikes, e-scooter and e-other micromobility are not for everyone or for everything. But Oregon is likely set to invest more in boosting e-micromobility.
The Oregon Department of Transportation released a report this week that may reveal the road Oregon may take.
For those that love e-bikes, they are loved because they encourage people to exercise, reduce emissions and lower vehicle miles traveled.
But there are many obstacles in the way of more people using them. Charging. Parking. Coordination with transit. Cost. Awareness. Data. Equity. And more.
The report says Oregon should center equity. That immediately raises questions about a proposal for e-bike rebates in the Legislature, House Bill 2571. As we pointed out recently, the bill would give every qualified Oregonian making a qualified purchase of an e-bike the same rebate, without any distinction made based on the person’s income. That would seem to guarantee that more people with more money would be the ones getting the rebates.
Another issue Oregon may consider are safe travel lanes for e-bikes and e-scooters. Paris, for instance, is going to have 180 kilometers of fully separated e-micromobility lanes. Maybe that won’t happen in Oregon. The study does raise the idea of widening the state’s bike lane standard so broader cargo e-bikes can maneuver through them more comfortably.
There’s a lot more to the study. You can read it yourself here, tinyurl.com/ORebikestudy, if you are interested in learning what may be coming.
