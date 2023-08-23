A pharmacist in Redmond got a call from a woman in Madras earlier this year. It was late on a Friday night. Her husband needed a prescription for a drug to keep him out of the hospital.
She couldn’t get the medicine from the pharmacy in Madras until Monday.
Other pharmacies in Madras had closed for the day. Two pharmacies in Redmond weren’t open. Prescryptive Health in Redmond stayed open after closing to fill the prescription and answer her questions.
“I then checked my reimbursement and found that I got paid $26 below my acquisition price for that drug,” Kevin Russell of Prescryptive Health said before the Legislature earlier this year. “This is not the value of the service we provided that night.”
That example gets to the heart of why state officials have been taking a hard look at the prices of prescription drugs and the role of pharmacy benefit managers. It’s not clear that pharmacy benefit managers bear responsibility for that incident. But prescription drug prices are where health care costs are climbing and there is a lot of mystery concealing how much pharmacy benefit managers are a benefit to consumers.
Pharmacy benefit managers are middlemen in health insurance. They manage prescription drug benefits for insurers, including more than 1 million Oregonians on the Oregon Health Plan.
The managers can help keep prescription drug prices down with negotiating power. They can also wrack up profits by keeping those savings for themselves. They can create more favorable agreements for pricing with pharmacies they own, making it harder for other pharmacies to compete.
Oregon’s Medicaid spent some $767 million on prescription drug benefits in 2021. How much of that was profit for pharmacy benefit managers?
The state does not know. The Oregon Secretary of State has just released a new audit looking at what the state might do.
They include:
Requiring the state use a single pharmacy benefit manager for the Oregon Health Plan and using a reverse auction to hire the contractor;
Requiring pharmacy benefit managers supply the state with more data about pricing and fees;
Studying if the state should take over the purchasing of prescription drugs;
And more.
Legislators should investigate the options.
