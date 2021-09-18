If you really want to make a difference in how Oregon governs, you got to get there at the beginning — when policies, rules and regulations are being drafted.
The state is undertaking a major rulemaking effort to create rules about transportation and housing with the goal of making them more climate friendly and equitable. There are draft rules already. There are some proposals and ideas here: tinyurl.com/Oregonclimaterules.
Cities might be required to have “climate friendly areas” defined in the documents as: “An urban mixed-use area that contains, or is planned to contain, a mixture of higher-density housing, jobs, businesses, and services … served by, or planned to be served by, high-quality pedestrian, bicycle, and transit infrastructure and services to provide frequent and convenient connections to key destinations within the city and region … these areas should not contain or require large parking lots …”
A proposal is to reduce and remove parking mandates. Parking spaces could be required to be unbundled from rental units. It is suggested that parking lot income would be subject to new taxes. And there’s much more to it than just parking. There may be requirements for electric vehicle charging stations, such as Bend is looking into.
We bring this up in part because meetings about these rules are going on. But also because of something some Bend residents recently learned.
Some residents challenged the city of Bend about housing regulation changes the city is working on to comply with House Bill 2001. That bill became a state law requiring cities make it easier for duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes and more to be built.
Yes the city did have some flexibility in how it structured its code. Not a lot. The guardrails, the boundaries, of what local regulations could or could not do were already largely set by the state. That’s going to be the case again when the policies come to make housing and transportation more climate friendly and equitable. So if you want to help shape that policy, there is more information here tinyurl.com/Oregonclimaterules.
