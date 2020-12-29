In the movie “The Graduate” there’s a scene where Mr. McGuire pulls Dustin Hoffman’s character aside at a party to talk about his future.
“I just want to say one word to you. Just one word,” McGuire says. “Are you listening?”
“Plastics,” McGuire later says.
“Electricity,” he might well say, if it were rewritten for today. At least that is what occurred to us after reading about the actions of Oregon utility regulators.
Climate action is driving change in state policy. One place to see it is in the meetings of the state’s Public Utility Commission, or the PUC.
Fossil fuels may supply the bulk of the energy many Oregonians use today. It’s no secret that it will likely shift more and more to electricity. It can be very green.
Portland General Electric went before the PUC recently to push to increase what are called “line extension allowances” for electricity, according to the Portland Business Journal. PGE requested that the allowance be increased. The allowances are basically the portion of the extension of service that the utility may provide without cost to the applicant. A bigger allowance for electricity makes use of electricity more attractive. “Portland General Electric proposed boosting the rebate for extending service to all-electric homes to $2,260, compared to about $1,600 for other homes,” as the Portland Business Journal reported. The PUC approved it.
With that in mind, if consumers had to choose, more might hook up with electricity to heat their homes rather than natural gas. It’s a win for the Oregon League of Conservation Voters, Renew Oregon, Oregon Environmental Council, Sierra Club and others that joined to back PGE’s effort.
NW Natural, the natural gas company, didn’t explicitly oppose PGE’s change. It did, though, challenge the assertion that PGE made that it would help support state policy to decarbonize.
This was just one tiny battle in a grander narrative of climate action and energy transition. If you look back at the history of such transitions — such as away from coal-fired stoves, they can offer a payoff. But it also raises a question. If the government creates a policy to incentivize the transition away from a technology, does it have any responsibility to ease the impact on the businesses and workers who will lose?
