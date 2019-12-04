The State Land Board is scheduled to make a big decision about Bend’s future less than a week from today. Should it authorize the sale of 382 acres of state land on Bend’s east side for development?

We think it should. Not everybody, though, thinks it is a great idea.

The property is commonly referred to as the Stevens Road tract. It’s off of 27th Street near the Humane Society of Central Oregon. Many people use the land now to recreate. It was also once a landfill. It has some bat caves. It looks pretty much like most undeveloped land east of Bend.

The parcel is actually bigger than the 382 acres inside the city’s urban growth boundary. There’s another 261 acres outside the UGB that may be sold later. It just makes more sense to sell the property inside the UGB. It’s less complicated to develop.

The proposal from the Department of State Lands is that it be a brokered sale. There would be an extended period of due diligence to ensure a buyer could get approval for any proposed development before closing. That makes sense.

The department also wants to be able to consider other factors beyond just the buying price, including “closing timeline, experience and ability of the buyer and their partners to deliver master planned communities,” how plans address employment-related land, affordable housing and sustainability. The department should keep that an open process and fully disclose how those factors are scored and the scores received by any bidders.

Many Bend residents have commented on the proposed sale. And many strongly value the open space it offers and the wildlife habitat. They want to keep the land that way. Others are worried the city won’t have adequate infrastructure to handle the traffic and other impacts developing the land will bring.

We can understand why people have those concerns. But the land has long been identified for future development of Bend — since 2007. It was identified more recently as a good area for Bend to grow in the debates about Bend’s urban growth boundary. If Bend needs anything, it’s certainly land to build homes and apartments and place for people to work. The city can’t very well only grow in or up. And the city can’t very well build a wall and not let anybody else move in.

The State Land Board should authorize the Department of State Lands to move on a sale.