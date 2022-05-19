Many people who go to court in Oregon in landlord/tenant cases don’t have a lawyer. Many people who go to court for family law cases — divorce, custody, parenting time — don’t have a lawyer, either.
It’s a problem. And it is more acute for people who have less money.
If a person is about to be evicted, if a landlord has a very troublesome tenant, if parents are going through a divorce, people should get the best outcome they are entitled to under the law. They need to present their strongest case. There’s a much better chance that will happen with a lawyer than without.
The Oregon State Bar has been working on a possible solution. It would allow paralegals to be specially licensed and trained to handle some landlord/tenant cases and some family law cases. It would not be a solution in every case. It would help in some.
Think of a licensed paralegal being like a nurse practitioner in medicine. Those nurses can do everything that is needed in many cases. They can refer people to a doctor for more serious matters. And a visit to a nurse practitioner would cost less, as would a visit to a licensed paralegal.
Many lawyers have reservations about the idea. The law is complicated. Even what may seem the simplest of legal matters can get not so simple fast. Will licensed paralegals know when to refer a case to someone else? Will people who see them get a lower tier of legal advice? Will it take work away from some struggling law practices? Would licensed paralegals get ethical training and be required to have malpractice insurance in this program? The answer to that last question is yes and yes.
There are going to be issues in the program no matter how well crafted it may be. What should Oregon do? It could try a licensed paralegal program and see if it works. Washington state tried it and is abandoning it. You could interpret that as Oregon should not try — or Oregon could try to do better.
The licensed paralegal program would require approval from the Oregon Supreme Court. That decision may be made this summer. The program would also require some changes in the law by the state Legislature.
There’s much more detail about the program here, www.osbar.org/lp. The Oregon State Bar is seeking public input on the program. The link for leaving comments is on that same page.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.