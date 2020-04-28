Voting for judges can be befuddling. Some people scamper right past that part of a ballot. But the Oregon State Bar puts out an outstanding tool during elections that can help voters make up their mind.
Voting for judges is so very important. They make lasting decisions that change lives. They decide if people go to jail. They decide disputes within families — how children will be cared for. They decide arguments between businesses.
Voters are dropped into deciding who to choose without an abundance of typical campaign information. Of course, this is a very different kind of campaign season with the COVID-19 pandemic. But judges normally don't stump across the state laying out their positions on controversial issues. They can't. They must remain fair and impartial. Their promises must be to uphold the law. Debates between judicial candidates are virtually unheard of. And you just don't see political ads or campaign fliers from judicial candidates as you do with other candidates.
So where can voters turn? We realize this is blowing our own horn but editorial boards of many newspapers do interview judicial candidates and make endorsements. That is one tool that can help voters.
The Oregon State Bar's judicial candidate voting guide is one of the best resources around. It doesn't make endorsements. And not every candidate chooses to participate. But the information that is there can be extremely useful. It is available on the organization's website.
There is detailed information about experience, education and extracurricular activity. And what can be very revealing is how candidates respond to questions about their judicial philosophy, a person who influenced them, why they became interested in the law and a particular case or issue of significance. In some ways, that's better information than you can find in one place than in most races in Oregon.
The state bar's guide is invaluable. We urge you to check it out in this primary and in any judicial elections to come.
