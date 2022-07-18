Just five years ago, voters in Bend supported a $268 million bond to support their schools. The district may now ask for a $250 million bond to fill school needs over the next 5 years.
A draft motion prepared for the school board’s Tuesday meeting would put a bond on the November ballot.
You can think of the district’s future as being broken up into the short term and long term. The bond is targeted at improvements needed in the short term, the next five years. The district does not believe it needs new schools. It needs to improve existing schools.
The big ticket item is to modernize Bend High School, which will cost more than $148 million. That includes demolition of Bend High’s oldest buildings. There is a complete list of improvements at the back of this document: tinyurl.com/Bendschoolsfuture.
The district is considering a bond to pay for the improvements because of the way school funding is set up in Oregon. Schools get state funding to pay for operations. They must rely on bond measures to build new buildings and to do anything beyond routine maintenance and improvements.
Looking out into the future, the district projects that over the next 20 years, it will need new schools — three new 600-student elementary schools, one 800-student middle school and one 1,500-student high school. The first elementary school may be needed by 2031. The middle school and high school may not be needed until 2040. Money for those buildings is not included in the proposed November bond.
The projected need comes from modeling population growth. It is based on forecasts by the Population Research Center at Portland State. For instance, a low growth model projects student enrollment to grow from 17,500 to 20,593 in 2041. A high growth model projects student enrollment to grow to 23,898. The district projects even with the high-growth model it will have enough room for growth in the next 10 years. It’s after that things change.
The district’s sites and facilities committee has looked at alternatives to new schools. The district could do something in the future like double shifts in schools or year-round schools with different tracks. The committee’s report says those alternatives are “inferior to well-planned capital construction.” The worry is they might only marginally delay the need for new schools and would cause great disruption for students, parents and staff.
You can see the district’s 2022 sites and facilities plan here: tinyurl.com/Bendschoolsfuture. The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is here, tinyurl.com/Bendschools071922. You can watch the school board meeting on the district’s Youtube page, tinyurl.com/Bendschoolstube.
