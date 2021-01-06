On June 1, 2020, Deschutes County opened its Stabilization Center. There was a lot to like about that. Now there’s more.
Perhaps the best praise a government program can get is when other communities start calling and asking about how to imitate it. The stabilization center may not be the right fit for every community, but it should be a point of pride that Deschutes County’s center is getting those calls.
The center serves adults and children who need short-term mental health crisis assessment and stabilization. That’s vital because it helps plugs a hole in services. Law enforcement deal with many people who aren’t best served by locking them up in jail or taking them to the emergency room. They need mental health treatment. And rather than tying up police officers or sheriff’s deputies for hours in, say, the emergency room, people can be dropped off in minutes at the center and get appropriate care.
The center has seen nearly 900 clients since it opened. Of those, 530 are different people, meaning it sees some people more than once. Repeat business is not necessarily a failure. If people need help, the center wants them to come again.
The center is seeing clients with higher acuity — more serious — problems than Program Manager Holly Harris anticipated. For instance, it is not seeing as many people with mild depression, who may just be staying home because of the pandemic, she said.
Clients are asked where they would have gone if the center had not been open. That data is incomplete and may not be accurate. But some say they would consider suicide, the emergency room or “I don’t know.” Only about 8% of the clients are children. Harris speculated that may be, in part, because people don’t know that it is a place that children can be taken.
One of the big issues for the center has been being able to be open 24/7. It has been since Oct. 19. After all, mental health crises don’t conveniently happen in a 9-to-5 window. While most of the clients the center gets do come during more normal business hours, about 16% come between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. During that window, there’s really nowhere else for people to go, Harris said.
Come June 30, 2022, funding will run out to keep the stabilization open 24/7. Without it, the center would have to switch back to Monday through Friday. Let’s not wait until June 2022 to get that resolved.
