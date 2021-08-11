St. Charles Health System didn’t have many wins to announce Tuesday. Hospital staff ticked off the sobering challenges the hospital confronts in the pandemic’s latest surge.
It’s a picture of staff and a hospital system nearly overwhelmed. And if we as a community don’t get vaccinated, mask up and take good care of ourselves, it’s going to get worse.
The impacts to the community are many. More than 250 surgeries have been canceled since April 26. Some people have been waiting a year for procedures. There is a backlog of 2,500 cases that have not been accommodated.
The emergency room has been swamped. Visits are up, so much so that 3%-10% of people that show up give up on the waiting and leave. Twenty-plus patients have been boarding in the emergency room, because there are no hospital beds available for them elsewhere.
Staffing is a problem. Burnout and fatigue have crept in. It takes some 600 registered nurses to fully staff the Bend hospital for acute and critical care.
The hospital has some 125 open positions. The hospital said 61 nurses are on leave or light duty. When the pandemic has been going on so long and staffing is inadequate, you can’t just expect people to keep working extra shifts.
Bend presents some special problems for bringing in more staff. There is a lack of housing and child care. There’s also a national shortage of nurses. Projections are that there will be 500,000 more registered nurses in 2026. The need is for some 2 million.
If all that was not enough, there is more. The pandemic has changed the nature of patients and patient stays. People delay care. They have been isolated, depressed, have gained weight. Chronic conditions get worse. That means now there is more demand for services when St. Charles is less capable of providing care. The length of stay for the average patient is up by a full day from 2019 to 2021, from four days to five days.
The new delta variant of COVID-19 means the unvaccinated and the vaccinated carry more virus with them. And it’s more infectious. The vaccines do work, though they are less effective against delta. The region St. Charles serves is not where it needs to be in vaccinations to curtail the spread. The vaccination rate needs to be closer to 85%, hospital officials said, instead of the mid-60s where we are now.
So when Gov. Kate Brown announces a new mask mandate, yes it’s understandable to groan about going to back to that again. But it’s needed to help slow the spread of the delta variant and help the medical staff here and across the state. They are making a heroic effort to care for those who need it. We need to mask up and get our shots to help them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.