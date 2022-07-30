St. Charles Health System announced an internal emergency on July 15. It apparently needed to change its level of nurse staffing. St. Charles didn’t tell the public.
We know some of what happened thanks to the reporting of OPB and The Bulletin’s Suzanne Roig.
What did St. Charles change? It did not ration patient care. It’s not exactly clear how it planned to change staffing. It has already had to make staffing decisions because of nurse shortages.
The concern we have is St. Charles made no public announcement about changes in care. It did tell us it had a public announcement ready.
“We did prepare a public notice that would have alerted the public to the fact that our ability to provide health care services was limited as the result of our need to alter our nurse staffing plans,” Lisa Goodman, public information and government affairs officer for St. Charles told us in a statement. “We had intended to post that language to our website and at our hospital entrances.”
But it did not.
What happened was the state told St. Charles its emergency did not meet the state guidelines for declaring what’s called a crisis standard of care. But if it was true that St. Charles was changing staffing models and delaying nonurgent care, the state said, St. Charles needed to tell the public.
The Oregon Health Authority also told St. Charles it could take a less formal path to change its nursing plan. So that’s what it did, again, without telling the community.
We believe the staff at St. Charles has made a good effort to inform the public during the pandemic through its website and through making staff available. It has also been releasing information about its financial and staffing problems. It has had millions in operating losses this year. Right now, the vacancy rate for inpatient nurses is 21% and there’s a 28% vacancy rate for certified nursing assistants, Goodman told us.
The failure to communicate to the public about something that would impact care was a significant lapse.
We don’t want the community to prepare for a new relationship with St. Charles Health System — one dominated by an absence of trust.
The community and the hospital need to be bound by trust. Trust that hospitals will be ready to care for us when we are sick or injured. Trust that the hospital is run soundly.
And then there needs to be trust that St. Charles will inform the public about significant changes. It failed to do that. Goodman said in the future the hospital will tell the public when it limits care or changes staffing requirements.
