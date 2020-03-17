Gov. Kate Brown wants to soup up a state program to slash carbon emissions from vehicles. But that also means souping up secrets kept from the public.
Ever heard of Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program? It’s big plus is that it gradually reduces the carbon intensity of fuels used in vehicles. The goal was 10% below 2015 levels by 2025. Brown now wants a more aggressive implementation — with 20% below 2015 levels by 2030 and 25% below by 2035.
The program makes that happen by setting carbon standards for gas and diesel fuels. Importers of gas and diesel generate credits when they beat the standard and deficits when they don’t. Those with deficits can buy credits from alternative fuel producers and things like transit districts to meet the standards.
The good news is that program does not seem to have driven the price of gas up that much — perhaps a penny a gallon, according to the most recent estimates. And for the small extra price at the pump, Oregonians produce less carbon emissions.
But then there is the super-secret way the program operates. The state releases aggregate data about how the exchange of credits occurs but nothing specific. For instance, Oregonians can’t know who is buying how much and who is selling how much. Who is benefiting? Who is not? Is some player controlling the market or attempting to manipulate it?
The Bulletin requested detailed information about the market. Chevron U.S.A. Inc., and others went to court to block the state from releasing such information. The state of Oregon argued in court that the records should be released. Chevron and its allies succeeded in blocking the public from access to this information, because, in part, of unclear language in the law about how transparent the program should be.
Brown’s executive order to expand the program doesn’t direct that the program be more transparent. And so while the program may grow and carbon will be reduced, the public will not know any more about it. The public’s access to information about how its government works loses again.
