Some controversies flare and fade. Some orbit relentlessly. The debate over what trees can be harvested on federal land is coming around again.
About 25 years ago a rule was put in place that prevented the harvest of trees greater than 21 inches in diameter. That could be about to be cut down.
The U.S. Forest Service is reviewing a possible rule change. And if you want to tell the Forest Service what you think of the idea, now is the time.
The rule was put in place to protect water resources and habitat. Too many trees crowded together can be looked at as things that happen in nature. It can also be viewed as putting an area at greater risk of wildfire. The argument to ditch the rule is that it would give managers of federal forests more flexibility to design forest restoration projects so the forest would be better able to withstand wildfire and drought.
“Each of these projects is unique but in a place like Central Oregon, the goal would be to protect and help more fire-resistant species like ponderosa pine by removing some younger, faster-growing but less fire-resistant species that may be encroaching on or outcompeting species like ponderosa pine,” Stephen Baker, regional media officer for the Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest region, told The Bulletin’s Michael Kohn.
Logging interests support the change. Conservation groups oppose it. They say it weakens environmental laws and is really designed just to help cut down more trees.
The final decision likely won’t be until spring 2021. Influencing the decision happens now. You can find more out more about it here: https://bit.ly/37jzaLv
