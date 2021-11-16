A concern for Oregon policymakers for decades was that the median household income in the state was below the rest of the nation.
Median household income is only one statistic. It’s the point where half the households in the state earn more and half earn less. There’s a lot of difference based on the type of income the household gets, race and ethnicity of the household, big differences by county in Oregon and more. So it isn’t the be all and end all of statistics.
But the worrying thing was .... if Oregon continually lagged below the average for the rest of the country, income determines a lot of what families have the freedom to do. Income of residents also determines, in some ways, the ability of the state to tax and provide services. States with residents with higher incomes can in some ways just be better off.
For the last several years, though, Oregon’s median household income surpassed the average for the nation. By itself it’s not something to jump up out of your chair and cheer about. The pandemic may have also spoiled some of the progress. The data for 2020 is not available, yet. And analysts are still scratching their heads to understand how it happened. Still, for the first time since the early 1960s, Oregon’s median household income has been something to celebrate.
“Unequivocally, this is great news,” state economist Josh Lehner told The Oregonian. “We went from noticeable lower incomes to above the U.S. That’s amazing.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Two years ago, the Bend Park & Recreation District shelved plans to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River southwest of Bend. Now a grassroots movement that supports the bridge idea is gearing up for a renewed campaign to build the bridge. If you have a detailed opinion, send it to letters@bendbulletin.com
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.