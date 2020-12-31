Two state agencies — Oregon’s Housing and Community Services and the state’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission — have year after year failed to perform internal audits.
Imagine you were in charge of a business to ensure Oregonians with low incomes get stable and affordable housing. Or imagine if it was a business to ensure students — especially those who are underserved — can go on to success in higher education.
Maybe the business generally does a good job. But year after year, it failed to perform a requirement under state law to determine if the business is doing the best it can to meet its objectives and spends taxpayer money wisely. Shouldn’t the state do something about it?
The answer requires some nuance. First of all, there are ways around the requirement — it can be waived. And sometimes, it’s not only the agency’s fault.
Oregon Housing and Community Services, known as OHCS, is the state’s agency to ensure Oregonians with low incomes get stable and affordable housing. Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission, or HECC, works to ensure students have paths to postsecondary success.
State government has many lines of defense to ensure programs work and money is spent carefully. There are the managers at the agency, the employees, reviews by state legislators and sometimes audits by the auditors in the Secretary of State’s Office.
One additional state requirement for larger state agencies is for an internal audit function. Those are essentially people who work in an agency and are supposed to independently evaluate it and ensure it is functioning properly. Agencies can also contract out for the work.
State agencies that are big enough are supposed to do a risk assessment to identify problem areas and then perform at least one internal audit per calendar year. And, as we said, agencies can be granted waivers from the requirement. But repeatedly granting waivers is like not having a requirement.
The state puts out a report at the end of every year looking back to see how agencies did. The new report came out Monday. OHCS and HECC weren’t the only agencies that did not perform the auditing functions. But they have repeatedly failed to do so. They both got waivers.
OHCS also did hire an external firm to do internal audit work in 2020 and hired an internal auditor. So, it is making progress.
HECC is a relatively new agency, formed in 2013, though it didn’t come together until 2015. And the reason it hasn’t gotten around to its internal audit functions? It asked for funding for the position in 2017 and 2019. Legislators didn’t fund it until the 2019 session. The auditor is working with HECC’s management to now live up to its auditing requirements.
Those explanations are somewhat encouraging. But if legislators continue to not fund positions or allow the requirement to be waived, the requirement can become meaningless and problems that could be caught may not be caught.
