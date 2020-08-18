The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Employment Department did not do any internal audits last year or so far this year. That’s not good enough. Larger state agencies are supposed to do them every year.
Oregon legislators put a requirement in Oregon law requiring larger state agencies to have an internal auditor function. They are supposed to have someone looking at their agencies with a critical eye, reviewing how well money is spent and how well programs work. It’s basic accountability in government for the tax dollars of Oregonians.
The Employment Department did give us a brief response that it is working on one now. That agency is, of course, scrambling to get Oregonians unemployment benefits. DEQ responded more fully. It has not completed any internal audits recently. It is working on one.
Here is part of DEQ’s response to us: “Because of resource constraints, DEQ has not had an internal auditor on staff, and has not produced internal audits or a risk assessment over the past several years. DEQ asked for and received funding for an internal auditor in the Legislature’s 2019-21 budget and was preparing to move forward with hiring when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. We were asked to make budget cuts, which put a pause on our hiring. We still hope to recruit for the position by the end of the year and will be able to complete internal audits and risk assessments.”
DEQ also pointed out that it has been the subject of multiple audits from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. That’s good. But Oregon law requires more. It’s at least disappointing that agencies, legislators and Gov. Kate Brown are not ensuring agencies follow the state’s own rules to hold themselves accountable.
It’s one thing to proclaim you believe in accountability, another thing to do it.
