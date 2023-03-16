Thank you for coming from the Department of Interior in Washington, D.C. to visit Bend. We understand you are in Oregon to talk about tourism and wildfires. Bend and Central Oregon do not have a problem attracting tourists. We have a looming threat of wildfire.
We read that in the Biden-Harris budget there are proposed increases for wildland fire and hazardous fuels management. Increasing firefighter pay, expanding firefighter capacity, providing housing for firefighting personnel are all important. We read there is also additional money for fuels management.
We have to wonder if more of the investment should be put into prevention of wildfires rather than gearing up to fight them. Why is the budget proposal the right balance in your judgment?
We know the Department of Interior does not manage the Forest Service. Consider this, though: The Deschutes National Forest covers 70% of Deschutes County. When we asked the Deschutes National Forest last year, it estimated with an extra $40 million it was getting it would be able to treat in the next 10 years 50,000-60,000 acres. That was out of more than 400,000 acres identified as needing treatment in the forest.
There are limitations on what can be treated in any year. And no matter how much treatment is done some wildfires will not be stopped. But why do you believe this budget proposal will deliver an adequate level of treatment here and everywhere else it is needed?
Thank you again for coming and we hope you have a good trip.
The forest road to the Phil’s Trail parking lot off Skyliners Road is accessible year-round. A gate near the parking lot is locked from Dec. 1 to Mar. 31 each year to protect deer and elk winter range. Some want the gate locked to prevent people from camping on the forest land. Closure of the road year-round would require a new environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
