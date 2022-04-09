possible
We have criticized how Measure 110 has been working. So it’s only fair that we point out that on Friday, there was some progress.

The state committee that is supposed to make decisions about distributing money so people can get drug treatment took positive steps. It basically decided how it will set itself up to make decisions.

It established two committees to divide up the work of evaluating grant applications. It decided there will be a yet to be agreed upon county funding formula.

That is progress. There have been many stops, starts and rethinks about how the committee should operate since it got the authority to make these decisions earlier this year.

The committee’s work is critical if Measure 110 is to succeed. Measure 110 decriminalized most possession of illegal drugs. The committee’s work comes in making decisions about what organizations get grants to provide needed drug treatment. Without that, Measure 110 won’t meet its intended goal of switching Oregon from a state that arrests people for drug possession to a state that treats people for drug addiction.

The committee has some 333 grant applications to consider. Each one is to be reviewed twice and then a decision is to be made. About half of those reviews have taken place. Letters might go out next week for grant awards in Baker and Morrow counties.

There’s still a lot more work that must be done. Measure 110 also has a critical flaw. When the ballot measure was approved by voters, it contained no incentive nor compulsion to direct people into treatment if they are cited for drug possession. Will just having more treatment available be enough?

