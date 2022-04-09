We have criticized how Measure 110 has been working. So it’s only fair that we point out that on Friday, there was some progress.
The state committee that is supposed to make decisions about distributing money so people can get drug treatment took positive steps. It basically decided how it will set itself up to make decisions.
It established two committees to divide up the work of evaluating grant applications. It decided there will be a yet to be agreed upon county funding formula.
That is progress. There have been many stops, starts and rethinks about how the committee should operate since it got the authority to make these decisions earlier this year.
The committee’s work is critical if Measure 110 is to succeed. Measure 110 decriminalized most possession of illegal drugs. The committee’s work comes in making decisions about what organizations get grants to provide needed drug treatment. Without that, Measure 110 won’t meet its intended goal of switching Oregon from a state that arrests people for drug possession to a state that treats people for drug addiction.
The committee has some 333 grant applications to consider. Each one is to be reviewed twice and then a decision is to be made. About half of those reviews have taken place. Letters might go out next week for grant awards in Baker and Morrow counties.
There’s still a lot more work that must be done. Measure 110 also has a critical flaw. When the ballot measure was approved by voters, it contained no incentive nor compulsion to direct people into treatment if they are cited for drug possession. Will just having more treatment available be enough?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.