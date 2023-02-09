Firefighters opposing an affordable housing bill is not what you would expect. But House Bill 2980 does have some firefighter organizations lined up against it and it is a bill that creates funding for affordable housing.
Oregon needs more than 440,000 new homes in the next 20 years to keep up with demand. To get on track the state would need to produce about 36,000 homes a year for the next 10 years. It currently produces some 20,000, as Gov. Tina Kotek has said.
This session there are at least a half a dozen bills that get at this problem. HB 2980 is about creating a funding mechanism to help support creating more affordable housing.
The bill directs a state agency that is not named “to develop and administer no-interest loans to jurisdictions to fund eligible costs associated with the construction of eligible housing projects, … available to households with an income no greater than 120 percent of area median income.”
The issue for some firefighters is the tool in the bill of using tax increment financing. It siphons off a share of property tax money to repay subsidies. That could eat into income for fire districts.
Tax increment financing is often used for “urban renewal.” In this case it would be for affordable housing.
For instance, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office in 2020 expressed opposition to a Bend plan for tax increment financing for funding development in Bend’s core area. It was because it would mean the Sheriff’s Office would less anticipated future revenue. That urban renewal district was approved.
If you have thoughts about this bill, state Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend is on the committee that held a public hearing about it. You can reach her by emailing Rep.EmersonLevy@oregonlegislature.gov.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bend City Council is expected to vote soon to put a levy on the May ballot for Bend Fire & Rescue. The current levy is 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy renewal request would replace the existing rate at a new rate of 76 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The increase in the levy amount is more than triple the current rate. The levy would be going up faster than the rate of population increase in Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.