“We didn’t think you were going to spend our money on that.”
That’s not a direct quote from anyone. It sums up, though, the gist of what Deschutes County Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone said Wednesday.
The issue was the $600,000 in transient room tax money the county gave the Deschutes Trail Coalition for a grant program to help trails.
DeBone was pleased that the county was able to support trails, but unhappy that a sliver of the money went to help transfer land out of private hands.
Adair pointed out that in the coalition’s presentation to commissioners last year there was an emphasis on a “$10 million” backlog of maintenance on trails. Because some of the grants awarded are adding more trails, it means the backlog may only grow.
Commissioner Phil Chang was supportive of the grants and defended them. Trails benefit the people who live here. They benefit tourism.
And he said it was not clear that the coalition allocated grants outside of its agreement with the county.
We on the editorial board love the trail system in Deschutes County and throughout Central Oregon. Fitness up. Dog tired. Mind refreshed. Thank you. And more trails are better.
We hope the exchange last week doesn’t sour commissioners on continued support of trails.
The forest road to the Phil’s Trail parking lot off Skyliners Road is accessible year-round. A gate near the parking lot is locked from Dec. 1 to Mar. 31 each year to protect deer and elk winter range. Some want the gate locked to prevent people from camping on the forest land. Closure of the road year-round would require a new environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
