It’s nothing new that housing in Oregon is underbuilt. But that was the part of the state’s new economic forecast that got our attention — even if it is nothing new. It reminded us of the need and pointed out another challenge.
Housing in the state is underbuilt by 111,000 units. Want to help address homelessness?
That would require some 30,000 more units.
Of course it’s never even that simple. The state’s economic forecast pointed out the additional challenge in just having enough construction workers. If you assume that the initiatives to spur more housing that the state is trying and places like Bend are trying will work, that means more workers will be required to build the new housing. “Oregon will need approximately 13,000 additional residential construction workers in the years ahead to address the shortfall,” the state forecast said.
It’s already a fairly tight labor market. And residential construction pays wages that are some 15% less than the average of all other industries.
Other types of construction jobs also pay more than residential construction.
Housing subsidies, opening up more land for housing, eased zoning requirements and faster permitting won’t help much if there aren’t workers to build the housing.
