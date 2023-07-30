State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told us last week he believes the local delegation may need to push back on the ranking system.
The state only has a limited amount of money to give to public colleges and universities every budget cycle, of course. The commission helps legislators decide what to prioritize with a ranking system. If you look at what projects the Legislature funded in 2023, it was the ones at the top of the list in the commission’s rankings. The OSU-Cascades project was second from the bottom.
And if you dig into how the scoring system works, it looks to us like it’s not set up to help out a new campus getting its start. The scoring seems tilted toward helping existing campuses.
What gets the most points? Reusing current space and deferred maintenance are among the top three grabbers of possible points. A new campus is likely to be challenged to do well under that rubric. A project that is about health and recreation for students is also going to be challenged the way projects are scored.
We don’t think it is anything personal about the Cascades campus. We do worry it may be prejudicial, nonetheless.
We reached out to the commission on Wednesday to see what it had to say about our local legislators, perhaps, looking at that scoring system and the process for changing it.
It pointed out that the commission’s meetings are open to the public and they do accept public comment, including about how the commission scores projects.
