The last coal plant operating in Oregon will close by the end of the year.
It’s part of a bigger trend. More renewable energy was consumed than coal in the U.S. in 2019 for the first time since 1885. Coal is becoming the past.
Oregon’s Boardman Coal Plant has produced nearly half of Portland’s electricity. It also sent up about 2.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the air.
What’s interesting about the closure of the Boardman plant is it still works. It could continue to operate for years. It is being shut down voluntarily. So why is Portland General Electric closing it down?
The Capital Press laid out the answer in a recent story. (We should note that The Capital Press and The Bulletin, as part of EO Media Group, contracted with the University of Oregon’s Journalism School’s Catalyst Journalism Project to produce the story.)
Oregon legislators passed regulations in 2010 that tightened up restrictions on emissions. To keep Boardman running could cost PGE $600 million in required upgrades. That doesn’t pencil out.
It’s a victory for those who want coal gone. Some want it gone to protect the planet. Curtailing air pollution has health benefits, as well.
But there are costs. Boardman had 67 full-time workers. They made $110,000 a year on average. Some of them will find new jobs at the company. Some won’t. PGE is funding a scholarship program for employees at Blue Mountain Community College to help them transition into new careers. Will that be enough?
There’s also the question of where the power will come from to replace Boardman. A new 380-megawatt Wheatridge Renewable Energy facility in the same area will produce enough wind and solar energy to replace about two-thirds of the plant’s energy. In 2019, PGE said it would spend about $160 million on that project.
And even though Boardman will close, Oregon will still get one-third of its energy from out-of-state coal. For now.
Hydroelectric power generation remains the cheapest source of renewable energy. It can be controversial, though. The cost of producing solar and wind energy continue to come down and can be competitive with gas-fired plants. Solar and wind both need to be backed up by other forms of power or need to have storage. And solar and wind farms have their critics as well. Some complain about noise from windmills. Some don’t like solar farms eating up land. If Oregon is going to have a future based on renewables, the windmills and solar farms need to be allowed to be built.
