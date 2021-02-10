Remember what it was like to not worry about being six feet apart and wearing masks? We can get there again, safely.
Part of getting there will be keeping up the pandemic practices, for now. And part of it is getting people vaccinated against COVID-19.
It can be hard for us to grasp what a breakthrough vaccines have been. Polio is an example people often cite. Smallpox is mostly a memory. That’s because of vaccinations.
Smallpox was a scourge before people were regularly vaccinated. It disfigures and sometimes kills. It’s estimated to have killed 300 million people in the world in the 1900s. George Washington had it when he was a teenager. He was so concerned about it debilitating his Revolutionary War troops he made arrangements for inoculations.
The last outbreak of smallpox in the United States was in 1949. Since 1980 there have been no naturally occurring cases of smallpox in the world. Nobody in the United States gets regularly vaccinated against smallpox anymore. There’s a big win for science.
COVID-19 may never be truly gone. With high percentages of people vaccinated, we will all be able to get back to living more normal lives.
Will you get your vaccination against COVID-19?
