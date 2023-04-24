Rendering of Deschutes County Courthouse

Rendering of the Deschutes County Courthouse expansion.

 Deschutes County

When Deschutes County commissioners meet later this week, they will be talking about a smaller expansion of the county courthouse than they had planned even at the end of 2022.

In December, board members were moving forward with a plan for a four-story building with the third and fourth floors being unoccupied shells. In January, Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone moved to shrink the plan to a three-story building with the third floor being an unoccupied shell.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.