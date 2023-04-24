When Deschutes County commissioners meet later this week, they will be talking about a smaller expansion of the county courthouse than they had planned even at the end of 2022.
In December, board members were moving forward with a plan for a four-story building with the third and fourth floors being unoccupied shells. In January, Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone moved to shrink the plan to a three-story building with the third floor being an unoccupied shell.
It’s about money. The decision does come with a trade-off.
Adding the fourth floor shell could raise the project cost by $4.5 million and that space may not be used for another 20 years, as DeBone summarized. Commissioner Phil Chang countered that the county should build for the future.
It would be cheaper to build the space now and would prepare the way for a future with 13 judges rather than with 11 judges with three stories. Adair and DeBone voted for the smaller size.
The new projected cost for the three-story expansion is still substantial: $40.5 million.
It creates a secure parking area — very important for the handling of prisoners. There will be two new courtrooms and a new entrance and lobby. That existing parking lot on the south side of the courthouse will be consumed by the expansion. And there’s an additional remodel of the existing spaces for $1.5 million.
We don’t fault Chang for wanting to plan for the future and see the wisdom in it. But we have to respect DeBone and Adair for trying to find a reasonable way to expand the courthouse’s needs and watch expenditures.
There are two things to watch about the commission meeting later this week. 1. Does anything change about the plans and the cost? 2. And do commissioners talk about the color? At least in a rendering, the new building is light gray and doesn’t match the brown of the existing building. Does a different color and contrasting style matter?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.