What’s better? $655 million in taxes in Bend that residents get to vote on? $655 million in taxes in Bend that residents don’t get to vote on?
We’re assuming most of you would rather vote on taxes than not have any say. And so, by the time you are done reading this, you may have a newfound concern that the city has slimmed down its proposed transportation bond for the May ballot to $180 million.
The $655 million is the Bend road funding gap. It’s what a city committee made up of residents has determined the city will need in transportation-related improvements over the next 20 years that the city doesn’t expect to have the money for.
Does the city need every penny of the $655 million in projects? Maybe. It’s what that committee of residents came up with. They do represent many perspectives. And that plan is on track to become the city’s official transportation plan.
The idea has been that the city would use a variety of funding tools to cover that $655 million gap. The one the Bend City Council has been pondering recently is a transportation bond. The plan has been that the city might put one bond on the ballot and then a second 10 or so years later.
The early tactic was the city’s first bond could be as big as $250 million. Further polling showed that might not pass. Councilors are now talking about a $180 million bond for the May ballot. That’s nice because it will cost people a bit less on their property tax bills and voters get to decide for themselves if they want it or not.
But here’s what you may not like so much: If the city isn’t able to get what it think it needs from transportation bonds, a lot of time and effort has gone into developing the city’s transportation needs — the list of road, bike, transit and pedestrian improvements. So the city may well be looking for other ways of getting that money. There are some the city has considered that require a vote — a sales tax or a fuel tax. And there are those that don’t.
One proposal that doesn’t is a transportation utility fee. It’s like a fee for use of the city’s transportation system. The draft proposal is “a fee rate of $10 per month per household and a charge to businesses of $2 per month per employee.” It would generate approximately $5 million per year. The bad thing about it is that the Bend City Council could implement this fee without Bend voters having any say. That’s legal.
The Bend City Council did the right thing to downsize the transportation bond proposal from as much as $250 million to $180 million. There appears to be a lack of voter support for a higher amount. It means, though, Bend residents likely need some serious convincing that they should be compelled to pay for what they don’t get a chance to vote for.
