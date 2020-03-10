Sisters city councilors will be asked to approve a new contract with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office when they meet Wednesday. They should do so.
The sheriff’s office has provided police services to the city since the latter’s police force was disbanded in 1999. In that time the city’s population has nearly tripled to 2,722 in 2018 from 959 in 2000.
That growth is reflected in the new contract, which adds a lieutenant from the sheriff’s department to the Sisters roster. Other changes will also help improve police coverage in the community, though it won’t be round-the-clock even then. Oregon State Police and sheriff’s deputies outside Sisters will be available, however.
All in all, the addition to the force should improve police coverage and traffic management, which residents say is the city’s worst law enforcement problem. That’s a good thing for everyone.
