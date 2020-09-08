The Sisters City Council is scheduled to debate Wednesday how Sisters should decide about public art.
Public art can polarize people just as vigorously as politics. And Sisters is trying to come up with a plan with good answers to all the key questions. It seems to have a good plan.
Who makes the decisions? Under the plan, many of the critical decisions will be made by the city manager.
Where would the art go? That’s been a tricky question in Bend, because of the perception public art is tilted to Bend’s west side. The plan in Sisters doesn’t specifically address how to ensure the art placement is balanced all over the city. Maybe, though, it doesn’t need to.
Who would own the art? The plan specifies the city wants clear titles of ownership, though there may also be temporary exhibits. The city will try to accommodate artists or donors who seek restrictions on their art.
Who pays for art upkeep? The city, mostly.
How much money are we talking about? The city has budgeted $10,000 in fiscal year 2020/21 for the arts and $8,000 for the installation of pedestals.
And what can be the thorniest of questions: What is appropriate art? The city is going to consider many different factors, including how well the art fits into a particular locale, its excellence, how it broadens the spectrum of media and techniques and more. To be very clear, the plan says the city “reserves the right not to select artwork that does not reflect the values of the community as determined by the city manager.”
Not every piece of public art in Sisters will please everyone. The plan, at least, should be a crowd pleaser. Check it out if you are interested. You can see it in the agenda packet for the council’s meeting on Wednesday on the city’s website. And if you have something to say about it, you can email councilors at citycouncil@ci.sisters.or.us.
