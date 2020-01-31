A Salem lawyer wants the Secretary of State’s Office to make changes in the rules governing the gathering of referendum petition signatures. While what he proposes makes sense, despite what the progressive Our Oregon believes, there’s another approach that would also work.
Steve Elzinga, who worked for Secretary of State Dennis Richardson before the latter died, has asked Secretary of State Bev Clarno to change the rules to allow referendum petition signatures to be gathered as soon as a bill has passed both the House and Senate. Currently, that must wait until the governor has signed a measure, which can be as late as 30 days after the legislative session ends.
The Oregon Constitution says referendum petitions must be turned in 90 days after a legislative session ends. If a governor signs a bill into law on the last day he or she is allowed to, that gives opponents of the law only 60 days to gather enough signatures to place it on the ballot. This year that would mean they’d have to gather 74,680 valid signatures in just about two months.
Our Oregon argues that the change would somehow give special interests — presumably the public employee unions that are among Our Oregon’s staunchest supporters are not special interest groups — an undue advantage in pushing their agenda forward.
There’s another way to give those who oppose a new law the full 90 days they’re supposed to have to gather signatures, however.
The clock could begin when the governor signs a bill. If the governor were to veto it, no time or effort would have been wasted, and if a bill were signed, opponents would have 90 days to get it on the ballot, no matter when the measure was signed.
It would take a constitutional amendment to make that change, to be sure, though it would be more a matter of housekeeping than anything else. It’s hard to see how it could give any group the upper hand where referenda are concerned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.