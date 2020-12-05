Put us in the line of people backing the city of Bend’s efforts to maybe, just maybe, buy a hotel and use it to provide housing and services to the homeless.
The details are not clear. The city is applying for grant money from the state to buy it. The city would partner with a nonprofit or nonprofits to run it and provide services.
We do wonder where the money will come from to operate and maintain it over the long-term. We know the city is not planning to make such a purchase without a budget for it and a way to pay for it, but let’s please see those.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.