Is that fair? Why does the district give that special access to special programs to people who live on Bend’s west side?
The school board took action on the questions this week after we wrote an editorial about it. Board members asked district staff for information to understand more broadly how accessing special programs in the district works.
Board member Carrie McPherson Douglass talked about her own experience trying to navigate the system. She found it difficult to find information about what programs were at various schools. She and other board members asked for data.
Some questions we have: Why is the information about the district’s “Choice Options” schools not paired with performance data for children? Where is the data about district resources spent on each school? About the demographic makeup of each school? How long are the waitlists for each special program at schools? That could suggest how the district should spend its money in the future. And one final difficult-to-answer question: Is the district’s system of special access to special programs notably perpetuating or reinforcing socioeconomic and racial disparities?
Douglass made what seemed to us like two good suggestions. She wondered if the district should develop a kind of “school finder” with information to lead parents to find the right option for their children. And she also asked about a common application, so parents don’t have to fill out multiple forms to apply to multiple programs.
Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steve Cook said the district could come up with much of the data board members asked about fairly quickly. Redesigning websites and a deeper look at who gets into what school would take longer.
It may seem unfair that certain families on Bend’s west side get special access to special district programs. If there are any changes to be made by the district, they should be based on evidence. Let’s see the data.
