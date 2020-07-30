Oregon law allows Bend to create a special taxing district, redirecting more than $200 million in taxes that would normally go to Oregon schools, Bend parks, county law enforcement and more. The Bend City Council can change where those taxes go without the consent of those taxing districts and without a vote of the people.
The project would bring benefits to Bend, but some of the taxing districts have objected and asked the city to modify the plan. They raise reasonable points that councilors should consider when they discuss it on Aug. 5. But the bigger question is: Why can such a major change be made in how taxes are allocated without formal, voter consent?
Yes, we are writing again about Bend’s tax increment financing plan — or TIF — that could transform about 600 acres of Bend’s core area around the Bend Parkway. The area is ripe for development. Much of it is unattractive. City projects could change that. The vision the city has sounds appealing. The streetscape could be remade into something inviting. The city could create affordable housing. There’s much more to the city’s plan.
It takes money. What happens in tax increment financing is that the city freezes the base assessed value of all properties in the area when the TIF is created. That money continues to flow as normal to schools, the park district and so on. Over the 30 years of the TIF, the growth in the taxes from appreciation becomes a revenue stream for investments made in the area. Those investments will then in turn push up the tax revenue, creating more revenue for more projects. The idea is that after the 30 years Bend’s core would metamorphosize into something vibrant and livable. Then the taxes would start flowing back normally to schools, parks and so on and the revenues would be much higher.
Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson provided some of the sharpest criticism of the city’s TIF plan. The sheriff’s taxing district could have its revenue reduced by about $20 million over 30 years. “That is a considerable amount of money that will not go to public safety,” Nelson wrote. He pointed out that voters approved the county law enforcement taxing districts in 2006. And now the city can take some of that without a vote of the people. Nelson said people should be able to vote on the city’s plan.
Deschutes County commissioners oppose the TIF proposal, as is. They could support it if the city reduced the TIF’s cost and scope and delay it for two years. They say in a resolution that the long-term impacts of COVID-19 are uncertain. Commissioners say their concern is the TIF will cause fiscal hardship on many taxing entities across the county.
The Bend Park & Recreation District is generally supportive of the plan. It is fully behind the plans to improve the area’s accessibility and safety for pedestrians and bicyclists. The district acknowledges the TIF’s potential long-term benefits, though it does bring up the cost of perhaps $26 million in revenue for the district over 30 years. It urges the city not to add on additional tax incentives that will hurt the district’s ability to support parks.
As of Thursday morning, there was no testimony on the city’s website from the Bend-La Pine School Board on how it viewed the reduction in its own funding from the TIF or the more substantial reduction in state school funding. State school funding would be reduced by tens of millions of dollars. California actually banned redirecting school funding in this way.
We were curious about the policy positions of people running for the Oregon Legislature.
It could be valuable when you are thinking about who to vote for in November. Both State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and Eileen Kiely, a Democrat, who is challenging Knopp, responded. We asked them about TIF funding and if they would support a change in Oregon law similar to California’s — banning school districts from agreeing to allocate their growth in property taxes to other purposes.
Knopp wrote: “I would oppose TIF use while Oregon is struggling to fund all services including education. I think there are times and uses that it should be available to local governments but not commenced during a recession.”
Kiely wrote: “In my budget experience, you don’t let one group take money from another group’s budget without permission. When local school property taxes are cut, the money is made up from the general fund, which is largely individual and small business income taxes, and it reduces the money available for other critical services: child safety, housing, and increased college tuition — which is a long term burden for our working families. I support legislation that prevents one government entity from cutting another’s revenue stream. It is basic budget discipline, and it is time we put this into practice in Oregon.”
Voters don’t get to vote on Bend’s plan and the redirection of taxes.
But you can tell Bend city councilors what you think. Email them at council@bendoregon.gov. The city has an impressive amount of information about the TIF plan at https://tinyurl.com/newBendTIF.
