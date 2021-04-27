Data available for purchase from the apps on the phones of American special forces in Syria could be used to track them, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.
That’s unsettling. And though your movements around Central Oregon don’t likely require the same level of secrecy, you are exposed by a similar loophole in the law. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies can buy your personal information from data brokers. They can track you without the need to get a warrant. All they need is cash.
Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, and 19 other senators have introduced a bill to close the loophole. The Fourth Amendment was written to protect Americans from unreasonable search and seizure. This bill essentially makes it clear that the government needs to get a court order to compel data brokers to release data — similar to the way the government needs a court order to get information from tech and phone companies. It only seems fair.
There’s more detail and nuance to this issue than we have room to go into here. More information is available at wyden.senate.gov. Search for “Fourth Amendment.”
