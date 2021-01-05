Be COVID smart, your phone can play a part.
That’s a slogan Oregon State University has used to promote a smartphone-based notification of possible exposure to COVID-19. The OR NOTIFY program hasn’t officially been released yet, though it was briefly by accident by Apple. Similar programs are already running in many states and around the world. Oregon is arguably running behind.
Once it is released, should you activate it?
It’s up to you, but the state needs as much help as it can to minimize the damage that COVID-19 is wreaking.
Contact tracing is difficult and with the increasing number of people testing positive, it’s become more difficult. Do you remember everyone you have come into contact with over the last few days? Do you even know them?
A smartphone app basically uses Bluetooth to track possible contacts. It’s optional. You can turn it off and on. It doesn’t track your personal information or location. It uses random IDs that change every few minutes to exchange information with other phones. But if you were in sustained contact with a person who reported testing positive in the app, you would get an alert on your phone and information about what to do.
There’s much more information about it at covid.oregonstate.edu/exposure. The program is supposed to go live this month. It will only really be effective if people sign up.
