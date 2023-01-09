Where should the Deschutes County Commission put its priorities for county planners?
Wildlife areas?
Code to allow new airport-related businesses at the Bend Airport?
Update requirements for concerts and other mass gatherings?
A look at the rules allowing for hydro projects in existing irrigation pipes?
Those are some of the options the commissioners have to choose from. The question is over how to prioritize them. Commissioners are scheduled to discuss it this week.
Bulletin reporter Michael Kohn recently wrote about how biologists and hunters have urged commissioners to look at a mapping process for elk, mule deer and eagles in the county. That was delayed, in part, so planning staff could finish up rules for psilocybin facilities. Should it now jump to the head of the line?
Revised maps for the ranges of these animals could put some limits on development in those ranges. Is habitat protection a priority for you or would you rather see planners focus on other projects? You can let them know at board@deschutes.org. There is more information about the discussion in the agenda here: tinyurl.com/DCountypriority.
